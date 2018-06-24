Antony, Pinarayi share stage, seek space for contrary views

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan with Congress leader A K Antony in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express photo/Amit Mehra) Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan with Congress leader A K Antony in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express photo/Amit Mehra)

Sharing a dais with Congress Working Committee member A K Antony, Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) Politburo member Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the space for expressing contrary views are fast shrinking in the country, and that those airing such views are being silenced.

Antony reminded that no one can alone prevent the growing attack on fundamental rights.

The remarks are interesting because the Congress, especially in West Bengal, is keen to work closely with the Left, but the CPI(M) — especially in Kerala — is against any alliance with Congress.

Only months ago, while identifying that the party’s main and primary task was to defeat the BJP, the CPI(M)’s apex body concluded that “this has to be done without having a political alliance with the Congress party”.

Vijayan and Antony were on stage to release a book on late journalist T V R Shenoy. Both Antony and Vijayan recalled Shenoy as a courageous journalist.

Vijayan said, “Unfortunately, the space for expressing contrary views in our democratic sphere is shrinking very fast now. Those expressing contrary views are being silenced with bullets. The other day journalist Shujaat Bukhari was gunned down,” he said.

Speaking later, Antony said, “I only see one solution. What is the way to resist the growing attacks on human rights, fundamental rights and democratic rights in India today? India should become the old India….where over everything else, importance is given to the Constitution. We should be able to re-establish governance on the basis of the Constitution.”

