A job portal aims to give transgenders a shot at the opportunities they are often denied

As a child growing up in Kanpur, Mayank Bharadwaj often saw members of the transgender community begging on railway platforms. Bharadwaj, now 29 and a software professional, said, “While we condemn them for begging, as a society, we have left them almost no other option to eke out a living”.

The childhood memories propelled him to set up a job portal — http://www.kinnerjobs.com — for the transgender and intersex community. The portal aims to be a bridge between employers and job seekers from the community. Bharadwaj said he was hopeful that it would open new frontiers for the community, as, despite being recognised as the third sex, transgender individuals often found it difficult to land jobs.

Before embarking on the project, Bharadwaj, along with his mother Beena Sharma, and friends Anup Diliprao Masurkar and Richa Agnihotri, had conducted a survey in commercial establishments in Aundh and Pimple Saudagar, among other areas. He said while some people may have a mental block towards hiring transgenders, others were open to the idea. “We had asked shop owners and others whether they would be comfortable employing transgenders. Some of them had refused point blank, but quite a few had welcomed the idea,” he said.

Most of the jobs on the portal would be in the service sector, where higher educational qualifications would not always be a requisite, said Bharadwaj. “Such jobs do not require a significant skill set and many of the employers are ready to train their prospective employees,” he said.

Like any other job posting site, Bharadwaj’s website will allow the candidates to create their own profile, and respond to job postings by employers. Job seekers will be able to directly apply for jobs and employers will directly approach job seekers based on their profile. The website also has an option that allows candidates to apply for skill development. It is expected to go live by the first week of September. “As a community… they are often vilified and made the target of jokes… the website is my way of helping the community find its place under the sun,” he said.

