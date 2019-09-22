A Gujarati will set up first pharma unit in Kashmir, says MoS Mandaviya

Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister of state for shipping, chemicals and fertilizers, said that a Gujarati will set up the first pharmaceutical unit in Kashmir. He was speaking to businessmen at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) on Saturday.

“I am confident… I also look after the pharmaceutical department, as well as chemicals and petrochemicals… the first pharmaceutical unit (in Kashmir) will be set up by a Gujarati,” said Mandaviya while speaking on “Business opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Pointing out how Gujarati firms were the first to take advantage of the relaxations offered by Himachal Pradesh to pharmaceutical industries a decade ago, the minister said, “Today half of the industries (in HP) are ours.”

Asking businessmen in Gujarat to keep an eye on opportunities in J&K, Mandaviya said job and business opportunities will slowly open up in Kashmir. “J&K will tread on the path of progress in the future,” he said, adding that Article 370 had given rise to “separatist tendencies” among the youths in Jammu and Kashmir and encouraged “terrorism”, which Pakistan had taken advantage of.

Mandaviya also claimed that foreigners who come to India now visit Delhi’s Akshardham and the Statue of Unity in Gujarat instead of the Taj Mahal. “Earlier when people used to come to Delhi, they were shown the Taj Mahal. Hindustan did not recognise it’s own strength. We ourselves never recognised it… When the world comes now, they first to go see Akshardham. They do not go to see the Taj Mahal,” he said.