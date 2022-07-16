‘A good man exits’: Jairam Ramesh on outgoing VP Naidu

With West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar nominated as NDA’s vice presidential candidate, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday had words of praise for outgoing vice president M Venkaiah Naidu and said that on many occasions he got the Opposition all agitated, but at the end of it “a good man exits”.

The BJP on Saturday named Dhankhar, a Jat leader from Rajasthan with socialist background, as the ruling National Democratic Alliance’s vice presidential candidate.

Soon after the announcement, Ramesh said on Twitter, “So it is curtains for Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu-garu. His humour and wit will be missed.” “On many occasions he got the Opposition all agitated, but at the end of it a good man exits. He may have retired, but I know he will not be tired,” the Congress general secretary said.

So it is curtains for Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu-garu. His humour and wit will be missed. On many occasions he got the Opposition all agitated, but at the end of it a good man exits. He may have retired, but I know he will not be tired. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 16, 2022

The BJP parliamentary board in a meeting, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders, picked the 71-year-old Dhankhar after deliberating over several names, BJP chief JP Nadda said while making the announcement.

In 2017, the BJP had named the then Cabinet minister M Venkaiah Naidu, a former BJP president and veteran parliamentarian, as its vice presidential candidate.

Naidu had won the election comfortably to occupy the second highest constitutional post in the country. Naidu’s current term ends on August 10.