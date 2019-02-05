A-G KK Venugopal files contempt petition against Prashant Bhushan

Attorney General of India K K Venugopal Monday approached the Supreme Court, seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against Advocate Prashant Bhushan over his tweets in connection with the hearing on a petition challenging M Nageswhar Rao’s appointment as CBI interim director.

The plea referred to the hearing before a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Navin Sinha on February 1 when the petition filed by NGO Common Cause came up — Bhushan had represented the NGO at the hearing.

Venugopal’s plea said the NGO’s petition had contended that “the high-powered committee constituted in terms of Section 4A(1) of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 had not authorised the appointment of the interim/acting director of the CBI”.

Venugopal said Bhushan had tweeted that he had “confirmed” with Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge “that no discussion or decision in HPC meet was taken re appt of” Nageshwar Rao “as Interim Director of CBI” and that “the govt appears to have misled the court and perhaps submitted fabricated minutes of the HPC meeting”.

The petition said that “the…confirmation attributed to… Kharge could never have been made by him for the simple reason that he himself had signed the…minutes which also contained the final decisions”.