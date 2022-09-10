scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

A first: Govt invites private firms to make, export forged wheels for high-speed trains

Will procure 80,000 indigenous wheels for Rs 600 crore per year

As per the tender notice, the plant is to supply 6.5 lakh tonne worth of wheels to the Railways for the next 20 years. (Representational/File)

Aiming to eventually end India’s import-dependence for its requirement of forged wheels, the Railways has finally decided to build a plant that will manufacture around 80,000 of the wheels used in high-speed trains and Linke Hoffman Busche coaches.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday that the plant would be set up by a private player under an assured off-take contract with the Railways in which Railways will buy 80,000 wheels for Rs 600 crore per year.

As per the tender notice, the plant is to supply 6.5 lakh tonne worth of wheels to the Railways for the next 20 years.

This is for the first time the Railways has floated a tender to invite private players to build a forged wheel plant and make wheels for high-speed trains in India, Vaishnaw said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...Premium
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...Premium
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...Premium
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...Premium
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...

“We have been importing forged wheels since 1960 from European nations. Now we have decided to manufacture and also export,” he said.

Railways requires around 2 lakh forged wheels per year, a majority of which are imported. As per the plan, Steel Authority of India Limited’s Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited will provide a portion of the wheels, the rest will be provided by the proposed “Make in India” plant. The Vande Bharat train sets require these wheels.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Vaishnaw said the tender will be awarded on the condition that the plant will be an exporter of wheels too and the market will be Europe.

Advertisement

Currently, the Railways imports the bulk of its wheels from countries like Ukraine, Germany and the Czech Republic. The delay in procurement due to the war in Ukraine has pushed the Railways to find a solution closer home.

Railways pays around Rs 70,000 per wheel when it imports them and generally these wheels last around four-five years.

“Now, we are coming up with a Make-in-India track agreement within a month, in which very high-strength tracks will also be manufactured in the country,” he said.

Advertisement

In May, the Railways had awarded a contract for the supply of 39,000 Vande Bharat train wheels worth Rs 170 crore to a Chinese company as deliveries from other countries got impacted due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-09-2022 at 03:24:04 am
Next Story

A remote Nawanshahr village declared free of garbage

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians
From The Archives

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians

Premium
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here
Asia Cup

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here

How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

Delhi riots: Is opposition to CAA illegal, asks Umar Khalid

Delhi riots: Is opposition to CAA illegal, asks Umar Khalid

Why you should read ‘Constitutional Monarchy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Constitutional Monarchy’

Premium
Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

Premium
How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
Breast implants may be linked to additional cancers, FDA warns

Breast implants may be linked to additional cancers, FDA warns

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement