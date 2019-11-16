A first :Amritsar Central Jail to get CRPF cover, 3 more jails to follow

Amritsar Central Jail is set to become the first in the state to get a company of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for deployment in the prison to tighten security arrangements and frisking. A company of CRPF is scheduled to reach Amritsar Central jail Saturday.

In the subsequent days and before the end of the month, a company each of CRPF would be deployed in jails in Kapurthala, Ludhiana and Bathinda.

The battalion headquarters of the four companies will be at Kapurthala.

Finding it difficult to to check various nefarious activities in the jails with the existing and available manpower, the Punjab government had last year approached Centre seeking deployment of Central forces.

Punjab jails department officials hope that CRPF deployment could prove to be panacea for the mess state prisons have been in.

A jails department functionary said that the CRPF personnel would be deployed at various layers, including the jail corridor, near the high security cells which house hardcore criminals and in the area where relatives of inmates come for meeting.

The CRPF personnel would be in addition to the existing security staff at jails. The official said there were discussions that to ensure a fool proof system there should also be “cross frisking” involving CRPF personnel and existing manpower in the jails.

A jail official said that CRPF personnel would be also imparted training as frisking in jail could be new thing to them. “We are not doubting their capability or skills, but they need to be trained as inmates use novel ways to smuggle illegal things in the jail,” said the official.

Jails in Punjab have been notorious for large scale use of mobile phones with incidents of inmates going live on social media platforms, gangsters operating from behind bars and huge recoveries of prohibited items.

The connivance of jail staff at various levels in such malpractices has remained a talking point.

Punjab jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has had been acting tough and ordered suspension of number of officials ranging from superintendents to warders for various lapses and for dereliction of duty. Despite this, the smuggling, the unauthorised use of phones and other malractices continue with impunity. In September this year, during a surprise checking at Ropar jail, Randhawa had ordered suspension of two jail employees, a warder and a head warder, who, as per new guidelines issued by the government, were not authorised to use mobile phones in jail. The new guidelines allow use of mobile phones inside the jails by only senior most officers. In the year prior to that, in 2017 as many as 1,547 mobile phones were recovered from 26 jails of Punjab, including nine Central jails.

Incidentally, after he took over as Jails minister, Randhawa himself got a congratulatory message from an inmate lodged in one of the jails.

A number of jails Punjab have had a dubious distinction of having violent clashes – between the inmates and that of inmates with the staff. One of the main accused in Bargari sacrilege case, Dera Sacha Sauda follower Mohinderpal Bittu was killed in Nabha jail in June this year. Days later, there was violent clash involving inmates in Ludhiana jail.