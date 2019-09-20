A day after raid on TMC MP’s residence, ED claims to have recovered Rs 32 lakhs

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the residence of Trinamool Congress MP Kanwar Deep Singh in the national capital Friday, the probe agency now claims it has recovered total cash worth Rs 32 lakhs along with $10,000 dollars from his residence. ED stated that it has also seized documents that have details about circular transactions, digital evidence and property documents.

The ED raid took place on the same day when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

In her meeting with Shah, the West Bengal CM had raised the issue of exclusions in the NRC in Assam. “We have handed over a letter where we have said that of the 19 lakh people who have been excluded in the NRC in Assam, there are many Bengali-speaking people. There are Hindi speaking as well, our Gurkha brothers and sisters are also there, some local Assamese too. We have said, whichever genuine voter has been left out should get an opportunity in a manner that they feel they are very much Indian. So we have discussed issues related to NRC,” Banerjee had said.

When asked if the issue of NRC in Bengal was discussed she said, “The Home Minister said nothing about NRC in Bengal. Our stand is clear that there is no need for NRC in Bengal. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has also said there is no need for NRC in his state. So we discussed issues related to Assam NRC only.”