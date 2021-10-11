A day after quitting National Conference, Devender Rana, Surjit Singh Slathia join BJP

A day after they resigned from the National Conference, Devender Rana and Surjit Singh Slathia on Monday joined the Bhartiya Janata Party. Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Jitendra Singh welcomed both the leaders to the party in New Delhi today.

Ruling BJP, which is desperate to emerge as a key political force in Jammu and Kashmir, received a shot in its arm when two prominent leaders , who quit from the National Conference on Sunday, joined the party.

Rana said he and Slathia would like to work in the BJP to push their idea of Jammu declaration – which emphasis on a narrative from Jammu region for the entire Jammu and Kashmir. He said that narrative would strengthen the secular fabric and ethos of the region.

BJP General secretary Tarun Chugh, party’s leaders from Jammu and Kashmir – Nirmal Singh, Jugal Kishore Sharma and Ravinder Raina among others – were also present.

Speaking at the occasion Raina said that the BJP is focusing on winning 50 plus seat in Jammu and Kashmir and to have a BJP chief minister in the Union Territory.

After his induction into the party, Devendra Rana said that the time has come for Jammu to have a political narrative in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. “It will be our endeavor under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others to create an inclusive narrative for Jammu in J&K. We will not allow ‘Dixon’ plan and their supporters to succeed,” Rana said.

Before his resignation, Rana was the party’s provincial president of the Jammu region and he was considered close to Abdullahs.

Rana had also proposed the ‘Jammu declaration’ on January 30, a charter to forge unity and reinforce trust between diverse communities and divergent regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rana said his only concern is the interests of Jammu and the wishes and aspirations of the people of the region. “The ‘Jammu declaration’ is an attempt in this direction where people from all walks of life including political parties need to come together,” he added.

With inputs from Liz Mathew