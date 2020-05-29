A day after couple hacked to death, girl’s brother suspected

Sources said that while Sanjay is an Ahir, the girl belongs to Koli community. (Representational Photo) Sources said that while Sanjay is an Ahir, the girl belongs to Koli community. (Representational Photo)

A DAY AFTER a couple was hacked to death near Vanthali town of Junagadh district, police said that they suspected the girl’s brother’s involvement in the crime as her family disapproved of her marriage to the man from another caste group.

Sanjay Ram and his wife Dhara were allegedly axed to death when they were on their way back from Keshod town in Junagadh to Rajkot district around 7 pm on Wednesday. Sanjay’s elder sister Vanita was also riding with them on the same bike.

In her complaint, Vanita said that two bike-borne men came from behind and the one riding pillion hit Sanjay in head with an axe. Due to assault, Sanjay lost control of his motorbike and he, Dhara and Vanita fell down on road. The assailant hit Sanjay again with axe and also hacked Dhara to death while sparing Vanita, who sustained bruises on her hands. Sanjay and Dhara were rushed to a hospital in Vanthali town where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

On Thursday, police said they suspected involvement of Dhara’s brother in the double murder. “Sanjay and Dhara were native of the same village and got married four months ago. However, the girl’s family disapproved of the marriage as Sanjay belonged to some other caste group. After the marriage, the girl’s father committed suicide. Analysis of CCTV footage gathered from near the crime scene shows that the man riding the bike looks like the girl’s brother. So, we suspect that he was behind the murder,” Vanthali police sub-inspector N B Chauhan said.

Police said that 26-year-old Sanjay and Dhara were native of Darsali village of Mangrol taluka of Junagadh district. But after their marriage, they were living in Rajkot city and the man used to work in a private firm which manufactures motor-pumps.

Sources said that while Sanjay is an Ahir, the girl belongs to Koli community.

