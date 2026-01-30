A comprehensive picture of India’s Reform Express: PM on Economic Survey

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Economic Survey has highlighted strong macroeconomic fundamentals, sustained growth momentum and the expanding role of innovation, entrepreneurship and infrastructure in nation-building.
Modi also said that the survey, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, underscores the importance of inclusive development, with focused attention on farmers, MSMEs, youth employment and social welfare.
“The economic survey tabled today presents a comprehensive picture of India’s Reform Express, reflecting steady progress in a challenging global environment. It highlights strong macroeconomic fundamentals, sustained growth momentum and the expanding role of innovation, entrepreneurship and infrastructure in nation-building,” he said in a post on X.
The PM said the survey also outlines the roadmap for strengthening manufacturing, enhancing productivity and accelerating our march towards becoming a Viksit Bharat.
“The insights offered will guide informed policymaking and reinforce confidence in India’s economic future,” he said.
The survey projected that India’s economy will grow by 6.8-7.2 per cent in the fiscal year starting April, reaffirming the country’s status as the world’s fastest-growing major economy despite trade risks and global volatility clouding the outlook.
As per National Statistics Office estimates, the Indian economy has grown at 7.4 per cent in the current fiscal, reinforcing India’s status as the fastest-growing major economy for the fourth consecutive year.
The survey has also raised the country’s potential growth forecast to 7 per cent from the earlier projection of 6.5 per cent estimated three years earlier.
Earlier, addressing the media outside the Parliament House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the India-EU trade deal was an opportunity for Indian manufacturers to not just earn money but win hearts, thereby enhancing the brand of their companies and the country. In his address outside the Parliament House, he said that the beginning of the second quarter of the 21st century marked the beginning of an important phase for India to become a developed nation, underlining that this was the time not for obstruction (‘vyavadhan’) but for finding solutions (‘samadhan’). “The FTA of India and the European Union shows how bright the future of India’s youth is. This is free trade for ambitious Bharat, aspirational youth, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat…” Modi said.
