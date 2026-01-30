A comprehensive picture of India’s Reform Express: PM on Economic Survey

PM Narendra Modi, flanked by Union ministers Kiren Rijiju, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan, addresses the media during the Budget Session of Parliament on Thursday. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Economic Survey has highlighted strong macroeconomic fundamentals, sustained growth momentum and the expanding role of innovation, entrepreneurship and infrastructure in nation-building.

Modi also said that the survey, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, underscores the importance of inclusive development, with focused attention on farmers, MSMEs, youth employment and social welfare.

“The economic survey tabled today presents a comprehensive picture of India’s Reform Express, reflecting steady progress in a challenging global environment. It highlights strong macroeconomic fundamentals, sustained growth momentum and the expanding role of innovation, entrepreneurship and infrastructure in nation-building,” he said in a post on X.