A cadet’s disappearance at sea leaves a family searching for answers

The family of an Odisha deck cadet who went missing at sea has demanded a criminal probe, alleging lapses in the ongoing investigation.

Sarthak Mohapatra, 23, a deck cadet on the merchant vessel EA Jersey, managed by Anglo-Eastern Ship Management (India) Private Limited, reportedly went missing between Mauritius and Singapore. Sarthak’s mother, Rashmita Mohapatra, and uncle Santosh Sahu, who travelled to Singapore to monitor the ongoing investigation to trace him, have urged the Centre and the Odisha government to initiate a criminal probe with the Singapore government.

However, the company has claimed it is “fully cooperating” with the probe.

Officials from the Indian High Commission in Singapore and the Directorate General of Shipping also accompanied Sarthak’s family members when they boarded the vessel on February 15.