A cadet’s disappearance at sea leaves a family searching for answers

The family of an Odisha deck cadet who went missing at sea has demanded a criminal probe, alleging lapses in the ongoing investigation.
Sarthak Mohapatra, 23, a deck cadet on the merchant vessel EA Jersey, managed by Anglo-Eastern Ship Management (India) Private Limited, reportedly went missing between Mauritius and Singapore. Sarthak’s mother, Rashmita Mohapatra, and uncle Santosh Sahu, who travelled to Singapore to monitor the ongoing investigation to trace him, have urged the Centre and the Odisha government to initiate a criminal probe with the Singapore government.
However, the company has claimed it is “fully cooperating” with the probe.
Officials from the Indian High Commission in Singapore and the Directorate General of Shipping also accompanied Sarthak’s family members when they boarded the vessel on February 15.
“There are many lapses in the search operation by the shipping company. When we asked the captain of the vessel about the exact timing when the cadet was last seen on CCTV, he said they don’t have access to it. The incident happened on February 3, while we met them on February 15. They couldn’t even review the CCTV footage in 12 days. How can they conduct a search without verifying that?” his uncle, Santosh Sahu, told the media back home.
From Bhadrak, Sarthak joined the EA Jersey last July as part of an internship. According to information from the vessel’s master, Sarthak was last seen on February 3 at 6.15 local time while on his way to his cabin.
The company’s communication to the family states that, when pantry staff went to his cabin to serve breakfast, he was found missing. But the family contests this version, alleging that cadets are not served breakfast in their cabins.
“When we questioned why he was served breakfast in his cabin only on February 3, as cadets are not served breakfast in their cabins, we did not get a satisfactory response,” his uncle Santosh Sahu said.
The family also alleges they were not allowed to meet the chief officer or visit any area except his cabin. “All these factors raise the suspicion that authorities have something to hide. So we demand a proper criminal investigation into the entire sequence of events,” he said.
Sahu said authorities tried to hand over the cadet’s personal belongings without following established procedure. “There is no information about his passport and identity card. We were not even allowed to see the CCTV footage. When we asked about his mobile phone, there was no satisfactory response,” he alleged.
In a statement, Anglo-Eastern said MV EA Jersey arrived in Singapore on February 15 and underwent mandated procedures.
“The cadet’s next of kin – his mother and uncle – visited the vessel and were fully supported throughout, in coordination with authorities and the company. Their visit was conducted in accordance with all regulatory, safety, and investigative protocols. Independent investigations by MPA and DG Shipping involved crew interviews and review of relevant information,” the company said.
The vessel was cleared for departure on February 16 and was on its way to Shanghai, the statement added.
“Anglo-Eastern and its owners continue to cooperate fully with all authorities and the ongoing independent investigation,” the statement said.
