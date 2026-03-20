A broken alliance is back on track in Assam as two Gogois team up

After years of an on-again, off-again relationship and both parties declaring earlier this month that alliance talks had fallen through, the Congress and regional party Raijor Dal announced that they had finally reached a seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming Assembly polls in Assam.

The decision was announced by Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi late Thursday night, with both holding hands and exchanging gamosas, and Akhil saying his party would work to make Gaurav the next Chief Minister.

Under this agreement, the Raijor Dal will contest 13 seats, two of which – Gauripur and Goalpara East – will be in friendly contests with the Congress. The 11 seats that have been left by the Congress for the Raijor Dal include Dhing, the seat over which there was a disagreement that had led to the collapse of talks earlier, and Margherita, where the Congress candidate Prateek Bordoloi withdrew his candidacy on Thursday after his father, Pradyut Bordoloi, jumped ship to the BJP. It also includes Sivasagar, from where Akhil himself is MLA and where he will contest again.