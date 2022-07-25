scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

A behind-the-scenes look at Uber Files at Explained session today

The investigation carried out by The Indian Express shows the cavalier manner in which the company’s top executives reacted to the allegation of rape by an Uber driver in New Delhi in December 2014.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 25, 2022 4:30:57 am
The records are from the 2013-17 period, and are mainly internal company emails (83,000), as well as memos, presentations, and WhatsApp messages. (Express Photo)

Since its launch in India nine years ago, Uber has aggressively expanded in the country, disrupting and reshaping the cab-hailing industry, steering itself through rough waters in the wake of the Uber rape case in 2014 and increased Government scrutiny to transform itself into a $44-billion global transportation giant with operations in 72 countries.

An investigation by The Indian Express, in collaboration with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) offered a rare glimpse into the company during its tumultuous days of expansion steered by flamboyant and brash co-founder, Travis Kalanick, to reveal that the company used stealth technology to bypass regulators; tapped into a sprawling lobbying network; and aggressively cut corners as it drove through loopholes in law and regulation.

Read in Explained |Explained: What is Uber’s profile in India, and what do the Files say about its operations in the country?

Ritu Sarin, Executive Editor (Investigations) of The Indian Express, Dean Starkman, Senior Editor of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and David Pegg, Investigations correspondent of The Guardian, London, will take you behind the scenes of this global investigative project at the next session of Explained Live on “Behind the Uber Files” on Monday at 6 pm.

They will be in conversation with Rakesh Sinha, Executive Editor (News Operation) of The Indian Express. They will take you through their findings of the Uber Files, a leak of 182 gigabytes of data that were obtained by The Guardian newspaper from Mark MacGann, a whistleblower who provided the newspaper with 124,000 company records.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India ServicesPremium
Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sense
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June

The records are from the 2013-17 period, and are mainly internal company emails (83,000), as well as memos, presentations, and WhatsApp messages.

Also Read |Revealed: How Uber took systems for a ride, used its tech to drive past law

The investigation carried out by The Indian Express shows the cavalier manner in which the company’s top executives reacted to the allegation of rape by an Uber driver in New Delhi in December 2014.

While officially expressing shock and empathy, the executives in internal communications tried to put the blame on faulty background checks on drivers carried out by Indian government officials. The panel will take you through the tumult within the company over the Delhi rape incident and the damage-control thereafter.

They will also take you through the myriad tax and regulation issues and the manner in which Uber tackled them, and make sense of the challenges faced by the company in India.

The panel will also talk about how the company employed various lobbying tactics, including signing around a dozen Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in different states — agreements that remained mostly on paper.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Another good reason to subscribe to Indian Express
NEW PRICING

Another good reason to subscribe to Indian Express

After Congress's criticism, RJD’s caution; estranged allies in choppy waters
Bihar politics

After Congress's criticism, RJD’s caution; estranged allies in choppy waters

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services
Opinion

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Premium
Sydney McLaughlin and the toxicity of fame

Sydney McLaughlin and the toxicity of fame

BJP leader's remark on CM post robs Fadnavis 'gesture' of its sheen

BJP leader's remark on CM post robs Fadnavis 'gesture' of its sheen

Axar stars as India defeat West Indies by 2 wickets, seal series 2-0
India vs West Indies Live Updates

Axar stars as India defeat West Indies by 2 wickets, seal series 2-0

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
Explained: Will Rishi Sunak become the UK's first Indian-origin PM?
ICYMI

Explained: Will Rishi Sunak become the UK's first Indian-origin PM?

ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent

ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?
Explained

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement