A 27-year-old Indian truck driver shot dead in Canada

An Indian truck driver was shot dead by four assailants at his home in Canada Tuesday. The police have arrested two suspects and launched a manhunt for the absconding.

Palwinder Singh (27) had been living in Canada since 2009 and was killed at his home in Donwoods Court in the area of Countryside Drive and Airport Road in Brampton city on Tuesday, Peel Regional Police said, as reported by PTI.

“The victim was pronounced dead on the scene,” PTI quoted CBC news.

Two teenagers aged 18 years and 19 years have been held as suspects and charged with first-degree murder. The motive of the killing remains unclear.

Witnesses and residents of the area described the crime as an ambush and reported that two or three gunshots were heard from Singh’s house. A few witnesses heard a scream and saw around three men running into a gateway vehicle after the shooting. Some neighbours reportedly recorded the license plate of the car as well.

Forensic officers searched through the bushes on the property.

Charmaine Williams, running for October 22 municipal elections expressed concern over gun violence in Brampton calling it an “epidemic”.

“I am calling on city council and Mayor Linda Jeffery to take action now,” said Williams.

