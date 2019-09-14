A 15-yr-old lives a day as Ferozepur DC, questions MLA on stray cattle menace, officers on bad roads

* What is being done to solve the stray cattle problem?

* When will the quality of roads in the district improve?

* How are you tackling the problem of drug menace, which is forcing our youngsters to leave Punjab for foreign shores?

These were just some of the questions that were directed to the local MLA and the Ferozepur deputy commissioner among others by Anmol Beri, a 15-year-old girl.

All of two feet, eight inches, the Class 11 student had a packed schedule from 10am till 6pm, as she held held fort as the DC of the border district for day. Anmol, who suffers from locomotor disability and dwarfism – conditions for which she has undergone four surgeries, also inaugurated an emergency ward of civil hospital apart from taking a round of the city.

Earlier in the day, DC Chander Ganid picked Anmol from her house. She was accorded a red carpet welcome at district administration complex. Anmol was ready for the day’s work as she took seat adjacent to that of the DC. After a formal round of introduction with the officials from the municipal council, police, administrative complex and the MLA, Beri was ready with her set of questions.

The first one went to the Congress MLA Parminder Pinki. “What is being done about the stray cattle problem. I read in newspapers every day that accidents are happening and people are being killed”.

The MLA was prompt with his reply. “Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has given us Rs 3.2 crore. We are looking for land to set up a gaushala where we can take care of stray cattle”.

Turning towards executive officer (EO) Charanjeet Singh of Ferozepur municipal council, Anmol said, “The roads are not in the best condition. When can quality of roads of our city improve?”

The EO replied that for tenders for roads of Ferozepur city have been floated. “E-tenders will open on September 17. The work will be complete by October end”.

DC Chander Gaind further said that they have alotted Rs 5 crore to the municipal council for roads. “I have asked the council that quality of roads should be at par with highways.”

Anmol also had a question for Gurmeet Singh, SP headquarters. “Chain snatching incidents are rising in the city. Our youngsters are thinking of going abroad due to the drug problem in Punjab. What has your department planned to check these?’

The SP said that everyday seizures are being made from villages close to the border area and “our team is working on controlling the crime rate in the town area”.

The meetings continued till 2pm. Later Anmol along with Chander Gaind went to Ferozepur Press Club to interact with media. MLA Pinki, who too went with them, granted Rs 10 lakh for the development of the Press Club.

Anmol later said she wants to be an IAS officer and work as the DC of a border district. “I am really happy that DC Sir made me live my dream,” Anmol, a student of RSD Raj Rattan School, said.

From the Press Club, Anmol reached the Civil Hospital where she inaugurated the model emergency ward. “Emergency ward was renovated some days back, but I wanted that it should be inaugurated by Anmol as this will make her feel motivated,” the DC said.

In between, she had lunch at DC office where her parents Amit Beri and Chanchal Beri joined her.

Back in DC office, Anmol met several people who had come to meet the Ferozepur DC. “This is a public dealing job, which needs lot of patience, diligence and capacity to work at odd hours. But if we are able to solve the problems that masses face, then the hard work put in to reach this post is paid off. Now, I am more determined to prepare for civil services as I want to work for people. “

She was given a warm send off at around 5.30 pm. The DC dropped her at her residence in Bank Colony.

Named Beti Bachao Beti Padhao brand ambassador

Ferozepur DC Chander Gaind Friday named Anmol Beri as brand ambassador of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign in the city. Her photographs will be used in the campaign material. To start with, Anmol will be attending the Teej festival being organised in the city on Sunday with the same theme. “We will accompany her in our campaign whereever we can, so as to make others feel motivated. We will make it a point that her studies are not affected,” the DC said.