Friday, April 23, 2021
99% in armed forces have got first vaccine dose, 75% both

Nearly 75 per cent have been given both doses.

Written by Krishn Kaushik | New Delhi |
April 24, 2021 1:16:21 am
Indian Army personnel are tested for Covid-19 in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha)

The armed forces have given nearly 99 per cent of their personnel at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Nearly 75 per cent have been given both doses.

Defence Ministry Sources said nearly 15.5 lakh personnel have got the first dose, and over 1 lakh healthcare workers have been administered the first dose as well. While nearly 90,000 healthcare workers have got the second dose, among the armed forces around 11.7 lakh have received the second dose.

Even with near-universal first dose vaccination, the forces are still seeing Covid-19 cases rise among its personnel. At the starting of this week, there were over 1,000 serving personnel who were positive across the Army, the Navy and the Air Force.

