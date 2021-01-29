scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 28, 2021
Must Read

97.6 pc turnout for Surat district co-op bank polls

The election began at 9 am under strict security and ended at 4 pm. The SDCB with 111 branches has an annual turnover of Rs 9,000 crore.

By: Express News Service | Surat | January 29, 2021 2:00:12 am
Surat district Co-operative Bank, SDCB, Surat district, Tapi district, Surat district Co-operative Bank elections, Surat district Co-operative Bank election seats, Surat district Co-operative Bank results, indian expressIn Surat district (others seat), former BJP MLA from Olpad, Kirit Patel, contested against former president of Surat district panchayat and BJP leader, Ashwin Patel. (Representational)

The elections to 13 seats of the Surat district Co-operative Bank (SDCB) that were held on Thursday recorded a turnout of 97.6 per cent, where BJP leaders contested against each other.

The election began at 9 am under strict security and ended at 4 pm. The SDCB with 111 branches has an annual turnover of Rs 9,000 crore.

The election was scheduled to be held on 18 seats comprising Surat and Tapi districts, however, uncontested winners were declared in five seats — Choryasi, Valod, Olpad Bardoli and Surat city.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In Surat district (others seat), former BJP MLA from Olpad, Kirit Patel, contested against former president of Surat district panchayat and BJP leader, Ashwin Patel. In Palsana seat, BJP leader and Chalthan Sugar Co-operative chairman Ketan Patel contested against Surat district panchayat BJP leader and chairman of education committee, Ramesh Patel.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

In Mangrol, BJP member of Surat district panchayat, Dilip Rathod, fought against former organisational secretary of Surat district BJP, Kishorsinh Kosada.

Surat district BJP president Sandeep Desai said, “The election was held peacefully. The results will be declared on January 30.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 28: Latest News

Advertisement