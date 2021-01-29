97.6 pc turnout for Surat district co-op bank polls

In Surat district (others seat), former BJP MLA from Olpad, Kirit Patel, contested against former president of Surat district panchayat and BJP leader, Ashwin Patel. (Representational)

The elections to 13 seats of the Surat district Co-operative Bank (SDCB) that were held on Thursday recorded a turnout of 97.6 per cent, where BJP leaders contested against each other.

The election began at 9 am under strict security and ended at 4 pm. The SDCB with 111 branches has an annual turnover of Rs 9,000 crore.

The election was scheduled to be held on 18 seats comprising Surat and Tapi districts, however, uncontested winners were declared in five seats — Choryasi, Valod, Olpad Bardoli and Surat city.

In Surat district (others seat), former BJP MLA from Olpad, Kirit Patel, contested against former president of Surat district panchayat and BJP leader, Ashwin Patel. In Palsana seat, BJP leader and Chalthan Sugar Co-operative chairman Ketan Patel contested against Surat district panchayat BJP leader and chairman of education committee, Ramesh Patel.

In Mangrol, BJP member of Surat district panchayat, Dilip Rathod, fought against former organisational secretary of Surat district BJP, Kishorsinh Kosada.

Surat district BJP president Sandeep Desai said, “The election was held peacefully. The results will be declared on January 30.”