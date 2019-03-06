‘96.5 per cent rural homes that have toilets use them’

Over 96.5 per cent of households in rural India that have access to a toilet use it, according to the National Annual Rural Sanitation Survey (NARSS) 2018-19 carried out by an independent verification agency under the World Bank support project to the Swachh Bharat (Rural) programme.

The Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, which is yet to make the detailed report copy available on its website, released a statement Tuesday, saying the NARSS “also re-confirmed the Open Defecation Free (ODF) status of 90.7 per cent of villages which were previously declared and verified as ODF by various districts/States”.

The survey was carried out from November 2018 to February 2019 and included 92,040 households in 6,136 villages, covering schools, anganwadis and public/community toilets.