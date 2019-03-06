Toggle Menu
‘96.5 per cent rural homes that have toilets use them’https://indianexpress.com/article/india/96-5-per-cent-rural-homes-that-have-toilets-use-them-5612886/

‘96.5 per cent rural homes that have toilets use them’

The survey was carried out from November 2018 to February 2019 and included 92,040 households in 6,136 villages, covering schools, anganwadis and public/community toilets.

Toilets, Swachh Bharat Mission, rural India, rural India toilet use, National Annual Rural Sanitation Survey, Swachh Bharat Rural programme, SBM, ODF, PM Narendra Modi, indian express
The survey was carried out from November 2018 to February 2019 and included 92,040 households in 6,136 villages, covering schools, anganwadis and public/community toilets.

Over 96.5 per cent of households in rural India that have access to a toilet use it, according to the National Annual Rural Sanitation Survey (NARSS) 2018-19 carried out by an independent verification agency under the World Bank support project to the Swachh Bharat (Rural) programme.

The Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, which is yet to make the detailed report copy available on its website, released a statement Tuesday, saying the NARSS “also re-confirmed the Open Defecation Free (ODF) status of 90.7 per cent of villages which were previously declared and verified as ODF by various districts/States”.

The survey was carried out from November 2018 to February 2019 and included 92,040 households in 6,136 villages, covering schools, anganwadis and public/community toilets.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Don’t need lessons on nationalism from those who killed Mahatma Gandhi: Mamata Banerjee
2 BJD MP Tathagata Satpathy quits active politics to refocus on journalism
3 DGP appointment: CAT issues notice to Punjab govt, UPSC