95-yr-old woman recovers from coronavirus in Surat

Jyotiben. (Express photo)

A 95-year-old woman who recovered from Covid-19 was discharged from a Covid care centre in Surat on Sunday.

Jyotiben, wife of late Hargovindbhai Patel, and a resident of Janki Park Society, was admitted to the facility at Althan community centre with high fever and breathing difficulty on August 21.

She was staying with her youngest son, Vishnu Patel (70), who also tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to the same facility.

Doctors and nursing staff at the facility said Jyotiben responded well to medication and was discharged along with her son on Sunday.

Staff and other patients of the facility celebrated her recovery by cutting cake, distributing sweets and playing music. At her residential society, other residents welcomed her home where she has been advised to be in quarantine for another five days.

Kailashben Solanki, head nurse at Covid Care centre at Althan community centre, said, “She had high fever, throat infection, hypertension and breathing problem when she was admitted here. We put her on medication and had to give her oxygen too. After four days, she responded well and we removed the oxygen support. She has strong will power and used to tell us that she wanted to go home and see her family members.”

Jyotiben’s two other sons — Amrat (75) and Natvar (73), and a daughter, Jigisha (69), who stay at other locations in the city.

Solanki added, “During the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, we installed small idol of Lord Ganesha at the centre where Jyotiben used to take part in puja on wheelchair. She used to talk to other patients also… We all will miss her…”

Jyotiben’s son Vishnu Patel, who runs powerloom factory at Pandesara in Surat, said, “My family members were worried about my mother due to her old age. She has strong immunity, which helped her recover.”

Krunal Patel, son of Vishnu Patel, said, “We all missed her a lot and prayed for her recovery. Now that she’s back, we are all happy. After my grandmother and father tested positive, we all underwent Covid tests but thankfully, all of us tested negative.”

