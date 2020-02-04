93,000 hectares affected by forest fires in 2019: Govt

Union Minister Babul Supriyo. Union Minister Babul Supriyo.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF) Babul Supriyo said on Monday that area covering 93,273 hectares was affected by forest fires in 2019.

In its answer, the MoEF, however, clarified that the fires have been “ground fires” burning ground vegetation. The number of forest fires differs in India from year to year.

A large number of forest fires was reported from across the world last year, including in Australia, Brazil, US and Canada.

In its answer tabled in Rajya Sabha, the MoEF has stated that it prepared a National Action Plan on forest fires in 2018 after several rounds of consultation with all states and Union Territories.

“The objective of this plan is to minimise forest fires by informing, enabling and empowering forest fringe communities and incentivising them to work in tandem with the State Forest Departments,” said the MoEF.

The plan also intends to substantially reduce the vulnerability of forests across diverse forest ecosystems in the country against fire hazards, enhance capabilities of forest personnel and institutions in fighting fires and swift recovery subsequent to fire incidents, the ministry said.

While forests are managed by states concerned, the MoEF provides forest fire prevention and management measures under the Centrally Sponsored Forest Fire Prevention and Management scheme, the ministry said, adding that the Centre further provides funds for forest fire management.

Nodal officers for forest fire prevention and control have been appointed in each state, the ministry said.

