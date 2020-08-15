93 missing kids traced by Gujarat police in one week

According to the Gujarat CID Crime department, the missing children were traced from various shelter homes. (Representational)

As many as 93 missing children were traced by the Gujarat police in a week-long drive held in all 33 districts from August 6.

According to the Gujarat CID Crime department, the missing children were traced from various shelter homes and other areas of cities by teams of Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) Prevention of Crime Branch (PCB), Central Crime Branch (CCB) and Special Operations Group (SOG) which worked in tandem with police stations of each district and city. “Our drive which started from August 6 will continue till August 20 in which we are trying to trace the missing or abducted girls and boys from age 0 to 18 years,” read a statement from the office of Gujarat CID Crime.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd