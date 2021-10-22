91% stock from Coal India mines being sent to power plants

Over 91% of coal produced in Coal India mines are being transported to thermal plants across India as an attempt to tide over the ongoing power crisis, which has seen stocks of the fuel deplete in recent weeks. The remaining is diverted for other industries.

Power plants across India are facing an acute shortage of coal, with stocks down to last mere days, due to a supply crunch and increased demand. The central government has admitted there is shortage of the fuel, but said it was scaling up production and that there was no need to panic.

Of the eight Coal India mining companies in the country, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) in Odisha is supplying the highest stocks, at around 96 of the total 289 rakes per day. Out of these 91, about 88 are being sent to power plants, government data shows.

Each rake is around 59 wagons of coal.

MCL is supported by increased production from the Talcher mine in the state.

The older coal mines in eastern states, like the Eastern Coalfields Limited that have a lower scope to ramp up production, are supplying around 10 rakes/day.

The Nagpur-based Western Coalfields is also sending its entire yield of 30 rakes to power plants.

According to power ministry data, at least 10 non-pithead thermal plants in the country — of which the eight located over 1500 km away from coal sources — only have stocks left for 5-7 days. Other power plants too have limited stocks of coal left.

The government has also asked the Railways to speed up transportation of coal, and make available wagons for the same, officials said.