91 and counting: J&K sacks two more govt staffers citing ‘terror links’
Describing the move as part of an ongoing drive to ‘root out terrorists embedded in the government machinery’, Raj Bhawan had stated that this underscored Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s ‘iron-fisted offensive to purge the state apparatus of covertly infiltrated terrorist elements’.
The Article allows the President or Governor to dismiss or remove a civil servant without a formal inquiry. Describing the move as part of the ongoing drive to “root out terrorists embedded in the government machinery”, Raj Bhawan has earlier stated that this underscores Sinha’s “iron-fisted offensive to purge the state apparatus of covertly infiltrated terrorist elements”.
The two employees whose services were terminated were Farhat Ali Khanday, who served as a class-IV employee of the Education Department in Rambana and Mohammad Shafi Dar from Bandipora who was working as a Class-IV employee in the rural development department of the UT.
Sources said that Khanday was allegedly operating for the terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and used his government position as a cover to “revive terrorism” and build a larger terrorist network in Ramban and surrounding areas.
Farhat first came under the watch of security and intelligence agencies in 2011, when a hawala network tasked with distributing money to families of killed terrorists was exposed. Later, fresh inputs revealed that terror funds were being channelled to revive and sustain the Hizb network in the Jammu Division.
“We didn’t know that Farhat was working for HM until April 2011. His name came out in April 2011, during interrogation of an HM terrorist, who was nabbed by J&K Police for distributing terror money to seven terrorist’s families. J&K Police picked up Farhat and he was put behind the bar but later in October 2011 he managed bail and continued his terror activities,” officials said.
Subsequently, his activities were monitored and a charge sheet was filed against him in a special court in 2022. It has been alleged that Khanday was making contacts with local terrorist networks for furthering terrorist activities and strengthening the cadres of HM. “Detailed investigation in his case and inputs gathered by the agencies revealed that Farhat continued to act as a facilitator and conduit of terrorists,” a source said, adding that “The presence of a terrorist within an educational environment is a matter of grave concern. Moreover, he was part of the government machinery, an institution tasked with serving the public and responsibly using taxpayers’ money.”
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Meanwhile, Dar was working as a Class-IV employee in the Rural Development Department. His appointment was made on compassionate grounds following the death of his father, who was working as a plantation watcher in the same department.
Investigations revealed that Dar was allegedly working as a “terror associate” of Lashkar-e-Toiba and was providing “logistical and operational support” to LeT terrorists operating in Bandipora. Sources said Shafi was tasked by Pakistan-based terror outfit to provide safe houses to terrorists, facilitate their movement and transportation, sharing sensitive information related to movement and deployment of police and security forces and raising the Over Ground Worker (OGW) network of LeT in the area.
“In April 2025, Shafi and one of his terror associates Rayees Ahmad Dar were apprehended during a routine check at a joint Naka. One AK-56 rifle, grenade and other ammunition were recovered from Shafi,” officials said.
The investigators also noted that Dar had evolved from a facilitator into an “active operational terror associate,” and that his network was plotting an attack on security forces.
Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies.
Expertise
Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics.
Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers:
Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state.
Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights.
Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More