91 and counting: J&K sacks two more govt staffers citing ‘terror links’

Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday terminated the services of two government employees under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution of India – taking the number of such dismissals 91.

The Article allows the President or Governor to dismiss or remove a civil servant without a formal inquiry. Describing the move as part of the ongoing drive to “root out terrorists embedded in the government machinery”, Raj Bhawan has earlier stated that this underscores Sinha’s “iron-fisted offensive to purge the state apparatus of covertly infiltrated terrorist elements”.

The two employees whose services were terminated were Farhat Ali Khanday, who served as a class-IV employee of the Education Department in Rambana and Mohammad Shafi Dar from Bandipora who was working as a Class-IV employee in the rural development department of the UT.