90,787 cases in state, 51,100 in Mumbai

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 case load surpassed 90,000 on Tuesday with 120 deaths recorded across the state — the highest so far in a single day. The state recorded 2,259 new cases with the total touching 90,787. Mumbai recorded 1,015 new cases with the totally tally reaching 51,100.

Of over 90,000 cases, 44,849 remain actively infected. Thane has 14,063 cases, followed by Pune with 10,073 cases.

Mumbai recorded 58 deaths on Tuesday, Thane 13, Pune 16, Aurangabad 10, Mira Bhayander 6, Panvel 3, Vasai Virar 2, Nashik 3, Solapur 2, Akola 2, and one each in Navi Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Amravati and Nagpur. A Madhya Pradesh resident also died in Nagpur.

Of the 120 people who died, 80 were men and 40 women. At least 62 people who died were senior citizens and 91 deceased had comorbidities.

In Mumbai, of the 58 people who died, at least 47 had comorbidities that further worsened their health. While 30 people were aged above 60 years, two were aged under 40.

Mumbai has so far conducted 2.33 lakh tests and has 21.3 per cent positivity rate. In four wards the cases have gone beyond 1,500, and in four other wards there are less than 500 cases of Covid-19.

Civic officials said in last 24 hours they have traced 8,494 high risk people. On Tuesday 27,708 high risk people were admitted in Covid Care Centres.

The state has so far screened 69.16 lakh population and has 26,470 people under institutional quarantine. Across Maharashtra there are 3,750 containment zones, of them 775 zones are in Mumbai.

