9000 shifted to relief camps as precautionary measure in AP as Godavari in spate

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

More than 9000 persons have been shifted to relief camps as a precautionary measure as the Godavari River which is in spate inundated several low lying areas in East and West Godavari districts early Monday in Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said Monday evening that heavy rains in catchment areas upstream of Godavari has resulted in heavy inflows. “Right now the situation is under control but if the heavy rains continue, some places may get inundated. We are prepared for it and have made adequate arrangements,’’ Naidu said.

Sixteen relief camps have been set up in 15 villages of 10 mandals in Eluru, Kovvur, Narsapuram and Kukunoor Divisions in West Godavari district where 6336 persons have been shifted to. In East Godavari district, 16 relief camps in 13 villages of 12 mandals of Amalapuram, Ramachandrapuram, Rampachodavaram and Rajamahendravaram Divisions have been set where 2982 people are taking shelter. The Government has mobilized SDRF teams equipped with boats, life jackets, satellite phones and other life saving equipment to strategic locations to start rescue work if needed. NDRF teams have also been stationed at strategic locations in both the districts. Apart from this, medical teams, and petrol, diesel, LPG cylinders, and dry rations have been stored in sufficient quantities in both the districts.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App