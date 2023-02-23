‘900-yr-old Parrot Lady’ relives journey from Canada

“I am the Parrot Lady,” announces a female voice, as the hologram of sandstone sculpture from Khajuraho comes alive in a dark room, on a silken screen. “I was in a faraway land for many years, missing my people, and so happy to be back,” the voice announces, going on to narrate its journey of 900 years — from Khajuraho, where it was installed in one of the main temples, to being smuggled abroad, and its return to India in 2015.

With the Parrot Lady as the chief narrator, the five-minute immersive experience at Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention Centre has been organised on the sidelines of an exhibition titled ‘Re(ad)dress: Return of Treasures’, comprising 26 artefacts that have returned to the country after being stolen from India and smuggled abroad.

While all other artefacts have travelled from Delhi for the exhibition, the Parrot Lady has been housed at the Archaeological Survey of India’s museum in Khajuraho, and gets a pride of place at the exhibition on her home turf.

The sculpture, which depicts a lady with a parrot near her right ear (symbolising love), was seized from a person in Canada a few years ago and handed over by former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s visit to Canada in April 2015.

According to the ASI, the sculpture must have been taken away from one of the unprotected monuments in the Khajuraho region, even as there is no official record of when exactly it went missing.

The Parrot Lady talks about her love for her homeland and her longing to be back, while also introducing her other friends who have had a similar fate — the 12th-century Dancing Ganesha, a stone sculpture from central India that went missing but was repatriated from the US in 2021; the 11th-century marble sculpture of Brahma and Brahmani from Gujarat, repatriated from the UK in 2017; and the Yaksha, Amin Pillar from 2nd century BC, which went missing from Haryana, but was later discovered in the UK and repatriated in 1979-80.

Through the exhibition, India will not only present the story of these 26 repatriated objects and their cultural biographies but also create awareness about restitution laws and conventions and highlight successful case studies, officials said. The exhibition is part of the first G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) meeting, which kicked off in Khajuraho on Wednesday. The meet, being attended by 50 delegates from more than 20 countries, is themed around the protection and restitution of cultural property.

The objective of the meet is to achieve a reduction in illicit trafficking of cultural property by 2030, strengthen regulation of online trading platforms, and raise awareness among the general public through educational and social media campaigns, officials said, adding that the delegates will also discuss the loss of cultural property due to armed conflicts, colonialism, looting and illicit trafficking.

The exhibition is conceptualised in six thematic sections: cultural heritage, repatriation of cultural property, historical precedents, conventions and guiding principles, global cooperation and glimpses of the return. These antiques, once victims of illicit trafficking, are now being displayed as cultural ambassadors and advocates of Repatriation of Cultural Heritage, officials said.