90 yrs of salt movement: Gandhi’s great grandson leads march to Dandi

Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi leads a march from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi on Thursday. (Photo by Javed Raja) Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi leads a march from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi on Thursday. (Photo by Javed Raja)

Written by DISHA PALKHIWALA

To commemorate 90 years of the Dandi March led by Mahatma Gandhi against British salt laws, the leader’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi launched a march to Dandi from the Sabarmati Ashram on Thursday. The salt movement led by Gandhi started on March 12 in 1930.

Tushar was joined by Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, and around 100 volunteers of the Congress Seva Dal from different states and five foreigners. The size of the gathering was kept minimal due to coronavirus threat. The group walked through Kochrab Ashram and halted for a couple of hours at Chandola Lake.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Tushar said, “We are starting this march today as Gandhi also started on the same day in 1930. We will reach Dandi on April 5 and conclude on April 6 at the Smarak hall at Dandi. Aim is to spread the message of peace and harmony among people.”

When asked about coronavirus threat, he said, “We are taking precautionary measures and we are not taking people in large numbers”.

Heka Ahir from Congress Seva Dal Young Brigade said, “This march is organized to spread Gandhian ideology that we are one when people are fighting on the basis of religion.”

Nandram Tandon, a farmer and volunteer of Congress Seva Dal from Chhatisgarh, said, “I am here to join the march till Dandi.”

Raziya Banu, Mahila district head of Congress Seva Dal, Kota, Rajasthan, said, “Representatives from states such as Telangana, Kerala, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have come here to join the march. Some of them will join directly at Dandi from April 3.”

Michael Sonnleitner from Portland, who is a retired instructor of Political Science and Peace and Conflict Studies, said, “I have been associated with Gandhian ideology for 30 years… I have visited different states and countries to spread his message. According to me, Gandhi is not only known for peace and harmony but has also carried out initiatives for environment conservation and preservation. I am joining this march as I wanted to study what Indians think of Gandhi besides peace as environment conservation is extremely necessary in India.”

The Congress party, which had planned a Gandhi Sandesh Yatra to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary year of Gandhi and 90 years of the Dandi March by re-enacting the 386-km march, decided to postpone it on account of the coronavirus threat.

The march meant to carry forward the message of peace, non-violence and social harmony and to safeguard and promote constitutional values, was to be flagged by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and conclude in Dandi on April 6.

