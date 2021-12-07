90% teaching staff in 25 states, six UTs given at least one dose of Covid vaccine: Govt in LS

In Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh and Lakshadweep, 100 per cent teaching as well as non-teaching staff are either fully or partially vaccinated.

Over 90 per cent teaching staff in 25 states and six Union Territories have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to data shared by the Centre in the Parliament on Monday.

In a written response to a question by TDP MP Jayadev Galla in Lok Sabha, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said 93.54 per cent teaching staff and 87.45 per cent non-teaching staff across the country have been fully or partially vaccinated.

In Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh and Lakshadweep, 100 per cent teaching as well as non-teaching staff are either fully or partially vaccinated, according to government data. Maharashtra has also vaccinated its entire teaching force with at least one dose of the vaccine.

The state-wise break up shows that Haryana, Manipur and Nagaland have lagged behind and also have been relatively slow in vaccinating non-teaching staffers. Among the large states, Uttar Pradesh vaccinated 91.9 per cent of teaching staff, Madhya Pradesh 96.71 per cent, Rajasthan 99.40 per cent, West Bengal 99.67 per cent, Tamil Nadu 99.44 per cent.