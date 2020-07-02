90% militants gunned down in Valley this year were local youths

Among the militants killed in the Valley this year, 57 are from Hizbul, 24 from Lashkar-e-Taiba, 22 from Jaish-e-Mohammed, seven each from ISJK and AGH and one from Al-Badr. (File Photo) Among the militants killed in the Valley this year, 57 are from Hizbul, 24 from Lashkar-e-Taiba, 22 from Jaish-e-Mohammed, seven each from ISJK and AGH and one from Al-Badr. (File Photo)

Over 90 per cent of militants gunned down in the Valley in the first half of 2020 were local youths, according to the J&K Police records.

Officials said 118 militants have been killed in the last six months, 11 of whom were foreigners and 107 were local youths.

IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said nearly half of the militants killed in the last six months were from Hizbul Mujahideen. “In last six months, the commanders of militant outfits have been killed as well,” he said.

Among the militants killed in the Valley this year, 57 are from Hizbul, 24 from Lashkar-e-Taiba, 22 from Jaish-e-Mohammed, seven each from ISJK and AGH and one from Al-Badr.

During a press conference on Wednesday, IGP Kumar said the main target for the next two months will be to neutralise JeM’s Pakistan militant Adnan, JeM commander Waleed and Ghazi Rashid. “It is being said that he (Ghazi) has been sent by Pakistan recently, and is an ex-armyman and JeM chief,” he said.

About militant recruitment in the last six months, police records show that 67 people have joined militant ranks this year.

“129 people joined militancy in the first six months last year. This year, data shows there is a decline of 48 per cent. It is a good thing for forces and society. Of the 67, around 24 have been neutralised in encounters and 12 have been arrested, and the rest of them are in the field. I appeal to the parents to bring them back. Make them understand. If any parent brings him back, we will not take legal action and will take it as surrender,” said the IGP.

A senior police officer said the majority of those who joined militancy this year are from south Kashmir districts. “This is definitely a challenge for us and we have been making all efforts so that less youth join militant ranks. While this year the number is half as compared to last year, the recruitment has not stopped,” he said.

