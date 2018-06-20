90 Pakistani Hindus to get Indian citizenship in Ahmedabad

With this, Ahmedabad is leading all the districts in the country to give Indian citizenship to 320 Pakistani nationals. (Representational Image) With this, Ahmedabad is leading all the districts in the country to give Indian citizenship to 320 Pakistani nationals. (Representational Image)

Ninety Hindu applicants from Pakistan seeking Indian citizenship will be handed over certificates of Indian Citizenship by Ahmedabad Collector at a function on Friday under the provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955. With this, Ahmedabad is leading all the districts in the country to give Indian citizenship to 320 Pakistani nationals.

An official release from Ahmedabad Collectorate said, “As per a gazette of the Indian Government dated December 23, 2016, District Collectors of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Kutch have been empowered to confer citizenship on minority communities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan (Hindu, Sikh, Baudhh, Jain, Parsi and Christians) within two years of the gazette (notification).”

“So, in accordance with the gazette, Ahmedabad Collector & District Magistrate will award citizenship to 90 applicants on June 22,” the release added.

An official of Ahmedabad Collectorate said that all the 90 applicants who will be awarded Indian citizenship are Hindus from Sindh province of Pakistan.

