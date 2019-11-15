90% harvesting over, paddy yield up by over 3 quintals per hectare

Extended monsoon period seems to have proved a boon for the paddy crop in Punjab as after 90 per cent harvesting and 64 per cent the proposed crop cutting experiments (CCEs), the state has recorded 3.13 quintals more average yield per hectares (1.25 quintals more per acre) as compared to last year.

The CCEs are being conducted by the Punjab Agriculture Department, across the 22 districts of Punjab. Total 1,982 experiments are proposed out of which 1,271 have been conducted which comes 64 per cent of the total experiments. These experiments are conducted in the field by the teams of the department at the time of harvesting. In a district different locations are chosen and then the yield of these fields is calculated to get an average of the district and then an average of all the districts is calculated to get state’s average.

The average yield of Punjab has come 6,480 kg per hectares against the 6,167 kg per hectares in 2018. According to these results, 313 kg more yield has come per hectares this year after completion of 64 per cent of the experiments till November 13. This yield is calculated as 26.23 quintals per acre against 24.96 quintals per acre last year.

There are 22 districts in Punjab of which 16 districts have shown more production in CCEs while six districts’ production is less as compare to last year.

Tarn Taran has shown remarkable increase in yield with 29.65 quintals per acre this year against the 23.63 quintals last year. Moga and Ludhiana also showed an average 29.65 quintals and 28.34 quintals per acre yield this time. Apart from this, Amritsar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Mohali, Muktsar, Pathankot, Patiala, Ropar, Nawanshahr and Faridkot also showed good increase in yield between one quintal to six quintals per acre. Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Bathinda, Barnala, Sangrur and Mansa have shown less productivity between less than one quintal to three quintals per acre.

“Though some districts’ average is more than six quintals per acre, but when we calculate overall state’s average than it comes to 1.25 quintals more per acre as compared to last year,” said Director, Punjab Agriculture Department, Dr Sutantra Airy, adding that this year around three lakh hectares area was less under non-Basmati crops compare to last year.

There are 142 agricultural blocks in state and CCEs are conducted in each block depending upon the sizes by the department. Records shows that 172.65 lakh metric tonnes non-basmati and 21.03 LMT basmati had arrived in state grain markets in 2018-19.

Till November 13, out of 164.33 lakh tonnes of both varieties in mandis, 164.16 lakh tonnes was already purchased including 151.43 lakh tonnes paddy (non-Basmati) by government agencies and 12.71 lakh tonnes basmati by the private players.

This year harvesting had got delayed due to extended monsoon period. Normally, monsoon ends on September 30 but this time it got extended up to October 10 due to which paddy harvesting also got delayed for around 10 days.