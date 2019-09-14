‘90 dogs found dead not from Bhokardan’: Municipal Council chief

Even as Buldana police are seeking legal advice to fix the responsibility of the mass killing of stray dogs, Bhokardan Municipal Council chief officer has denied that the canines were from Bhokardan.

Advertising

On September 6, more than 90 dogs were found dead in Girda forest in Buldana district with their legs tied and mouths muzzled. So far, Buldana police has arrested five persons from Bhokardan town in neighbouring Jalna district.

“The five accused admitted they had carried out the task under a campaign by Bhokardan civic body. We have put them under arrest,” Superintendent of Police Dilip Bhujbal said. The accused have been remanded to magisterial custody, he said.

“We are seeking a legal opinion about whether the officials, who ordered the campaign, have any vicarious responsibility. If they do have, we will take action against them,” the SP added.