9 Kirti Chakras, 19 Shaurya Chakras among 78 gallantry awards on I-Day

Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters illuminated in Tricolour on the eve of Independence Day in Mumbai. (Akash Patil)

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday approved 78 gallantry awards, including 13 awarded posthumously, for personnel from the Defence Forces and Central Armed Police Forces. The awards include nine Kirti Chakras, of which seven are posthumous; one Bar (conferred second time) to the Shaurya Chakra; and 19 Shaurya Chakras, including one posthumous.

The awards include five Bars to the Sena Medals (Gallantry); 36 Sena Medals (Gallantry), five of them posthumous; three Nau Sena Medals (Gallantry), and five Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

The Kirti Chakra awardees are Lt Col Manoj Francis PF of 21 Para (Special Forces) and Major Jitendra Rathee of 2 Para (Special Forces). Seven other Kirti Chakras were conferred posthumously. The armed forces personnel given the prestigious awards posthumously included Havildar Gajendra Singh of 2 Para (Special Forces), Jagbir Singh (Head Constable), Jaswant Singh (Constable), Balvinder Singh (Constable), Tariq Hussain (Constable), Bashir Ahmad (Head Constable), and Sunil Kumar (Inspector).