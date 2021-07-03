9 held from UP over ‘duping’ pharma firm remanded in police custody

According to police, the address of Euro Asia chemicals was found to be fake and the actual name of the firm is Euro Asia Bio Chemicals, located in UP’s Kanpur.

The nine persons arrested from Uttar Pradesh for their alleged involvement in supplying chalk powder instead of paracetamol power to a pharma company of Daman were sent to police remand till July 12 on Saturday.

The case was lodged based on a complaint by Ajit Sharma, who works with the Softech Pharma company in Daman, against Euro Asia Chemical company with the Daman police station.

In the complaint, Sharma had claimed that his pharma company had paid Rs. 9.75 lakh as an advance payment for the delivery of paracetamol in power form to the Euro Asia Chemical company in Delhi.

After receiving the stock of five tonnes of paracetamol in powder form, the pharma company took samples from the consignment and got it tested in the laboratory and found only 2 per cent of paracetamol in it, while the remaining 98 per cent was chalk powder, the complainant alleged.

Daman police had on July 2 arrested nine people involved in this racket. The arrested ones were identified as Prashant Shrivastav, Ompal Singh, Pankaj Sharma, Tufail Khan, Satyaprakash Yadav, and Mohammed Jeeshan, and three women (names not disclosed by police), all residents of Kanpur and employees of Euro Asia Bio-Chemical company.

On Saturday, the accused were produced before Daman court by police for obtaining police remand. The court remanded the nine accused in police custody till July 12.

Daman police Sub-Inspector Hiral Patel said, “There are many more people involved in this entire racket. At present, it is difficult to say anything.”