Saturday, January 30, 2021
9 held for ‘consuming liquor, creating nuisance; in Vadodara city

The nine men, the police said, were allegedly found having alcohol inside a tin cabin on the premises of the company located at Makarpura GIDC estate by a patrol team. They were allegedly also creating a nuisance.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara | January 30, 2021 9:08:41 pm
NINE PERSONS have been arrested for allegedly consuming alcohol and creating nuisance at GIDC estate in Makarpura area of Vadodara city Saturday, police said.

The police rounded up the nine accused and booked them under relevant sections of the Prohibition Act and the Indian Penal Code. They were later taken to the SSG Hospital for a blood test to determine the level of alcohol in the blood.

The patrol team, police said, had recovered several empty and filled liquor bottles from the spot.

