9 from UP held for ‘supplying’ chalk powder instead of paracetamol to Daman pharma firm

The consignment was sent to the pharma company in Daman between March 18 and May 26 as per the complaint. Daman police have registered a complaint under IPC sections 420, 406 and 114 against 'Euro Asia Chemicals', Delhi.

Daman police Friday arrested nine people from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh for their alleged involvement in supplying chalk powder in place of paracetamol API to a pharma company in the Union Territory.

As per details, Ajit Sharma, manager of Softech pharma company at Dabhel village in Daman lodged a complaint of cheating at Nani Daman police station on Thursday, against Rajat Kumar of Euroasia Bio Chemicals which was shown as having an office in Delhi under the name of ‘Euro Asia Chemicals’.

Daman and DN&H Health Director V K Das told The Indian Express, “The pharma company had, through India mart, placed an order for paracetamol in powder form to Euro Asia Chemicals of Delhi. After testing the samples first sent by the company, in the laboratory, they were found to be up to 98.8 per cent mark. Later the pharma company had placed a bulk order of 5 tonnes costing around Rs. 19 lakh and paid an advance of Rs. 9.75 lakh. After the consignment landed at Daman, the pharma company again got it laboratory tested and found that the consignment had two percent of paracetamol and the remaining 98 per cent chalk power. We have taken some samples from the Pharma company and are getting it tested.”

Daman Superintendent of Police Amit Sharma said, “When our team reached Delhi, the address of the Euro Asia chemicals was found to be fake. We later found out that actual name of the firm is is Euro Asia Bio Chemicals and it is located in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Our team reached Kanpur and with the help of local police, we carried out raids and traced its owner Ajay Kumar. Nine people, including Ajay Kumar, were arrested and they are being brought to Daman.”