8th meeting of senior military commanders: China’s proposal ‘a step forward; India considering it’

The next round of talks are also expected soon, and may even come within this week, according to a source.

Although there was no major breakthrough in the eighth meeting of the senior military commanders of India and China on Friday, the talks were not a failure, as sources said that Beijing’s latest proposal is a step forward from what it had stuck to in the previous meetings.

The next round of talks are also expected soon, and may even come within this week, according to a source.

A senior Army officer said that while India’s stand has been for a complete disengagement, China’s latest proposal is better than their previous proposals. The officer did not share details of what the proposal entails.

“Complete disengagement is what our stand has been,” the officer said. In the latest meeting, the officer said, China has given “a proposal that has gone beyond what they were stuck at”, and which is “under consideration [by India], and it is better than the previous proposal”.

However, the officer said, there was no breakthrough in Friday’s talks because both sides could not come to an agreement.

The senior Army officer also said that both sides want to hold the next round of talks “early”.

The two sides had stated in a joint statement on Sunday that they “had a candid, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas” and had “agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, ensure their frontline troops to exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.