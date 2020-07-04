883 youths given jobs during lockdown: Govt

The employment office also stated that in the last three years, 22 youths under its guidance got work and study visas. (Representational) The employment office also stated that in the last three years, 22 youths under its guidance got work and study visas. (Representational)

The Directorate of Employment and Training in Gujarat said that one of its offices has given jobs to 883 youths during the lockdown, with monthly salaries ranging between Rs 9,000 and Rs 16,000, stated an official release from the state government on Saturday.

The jobs have been provided by the employment office in Ahmedabad through “tele-interviews” in “between the lockdown,” the release added.

The statement from the government further said that the employment office in Ahmedabad has held over 41 job fairs and provided employment to 22,986 youths. These job fairs were held at district-level, taluka-level, for Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) units, divyangs and apprentices. The office, which had set a target of providing 38,800 placements for 2019-’20, gave jobs to 38,901 youths.

The employment office also stated that in the last three years, 22 youths under its guidance got work and study visas. These visas were for the UK, Canada, Russia, Australia, the USA and Malaysia.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.