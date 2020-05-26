88% cases asymptomatic, 84% deaths had comorbid conditions: TN Minister

C Vijayabaskar. C Vijayabaskar.

In Tamil Nadu, 88% of the Covid-19 patients were asymptomatic and 84% of the deaths were due to comorbid conditions, said state health minister C Vijayabaskar on Monday.

Tamil Nadu with a total of 4.21 lakh tests, the highest in the country, has 17,082 cases and has reported 118 deaths. And Chennai, with 548 cases on Monday, has registered 11,131 cases so far.

“We did 11,735 tests on Monday. We will continue this aggressive testing strategy because that alone helps us to get effective data about infection in the state to devise strategies for treatment protocols,” said Vijayabaskar.

According to the minister, an “aggressive testing strategy, early diagnosis and proper clinical management” are helping to reduce the number of deaths.

Of the total deaths, including seven on Monday, 84 per cent died due to comorbid conditions. “Most were patients with diabetes and hypertension. And 50 percent of the deaths were reported among people above the age of 60,” Vijayabaskar said.

Among the 805 positive cases reported on Monday, 93 people were those who came to Tamil Nadu from other states. A 33-year-old man from Chennai was among the seven deaths.

