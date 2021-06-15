86% NFSA beneficiaries brought under ONORC plan in 32 states, UTs: Govt to SC

The Centre said a very large number of interstate migrants are present across Delhi and unable to access their quota of foodgrains under NFSA.

Despite several Covid-related challenges last year, nearly 69 crore, or 86% of the total beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), were “swiftly brought under” the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) plan in 32 states and Union territories by December 2020, the Centre told the Supreme Court Monday.

“The integration of remaining four States/UT of Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and West Bengal is expected to be achieved, depending upon the technical readiness of these states to implement the portability of ration cards” and “the onus on implementing ONORC is on these states”, the Centre said in its affidavit filed in the suo motu matter related to providing assistance for migrant labourers hit by the Covid-induced lockdown.

The Centre also said that “the claim” of the Delhi government “regarding launch of One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) plan in NCT of Delhi is misleading, as they claim to have implemented it only in circle 63 Seemapuri”. It said that “only a handful of transactions conducted in single circle with about 42 ePoS machines cannot be considered as implementation of ONORC”.

The Centre said a very large number of interstate migrants are present across Delhi and unable to access their quota of foodgrains under NFSA as ‘there is no full implementation of ONORC and reporting of such transactions/distribution details of NFSA/PMGKAY foodgrains on the Central portals/dashboards”.