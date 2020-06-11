86 new Covid cases in Punjab, tally goes up to 2,805

Punjab has reported 55 COVID-19 deaths. As per the bulletin, 2,232 patients have recovered and there are 518 active cases. Punjab has reported 55 COVID-19 deaths. As per the bulletin, 2,232 patients have recovered and there are 518 active cases.

Eighty-six new cases were reported from Punjab on Wednesday, driving up the total tally of people reporting positive for novel coronavirus in the state to 2,805.

An eight-year-old girl from Ludhiana who was a contact of a positive case, a jail inmate lodged in Ludhiana jail and hailing from Fatehgarh Sahib, a shopkeeper from Sangrur, a pregnant woman and a police official, both from Pathankot, were among the new cases.

The maximum cases on the day were reported from Pathankot (19 cases). Amritsar, Faridkot and Gurdaspur reported 13 cases each. Ludhiana reported 11 new cases.

As per the official media bulletin, 16 cases, including two which returned from abroad, had source of infection outside Punjab as they had travel history outside the state.

Sangrur district reported four new cases, Patiala, Mohali and Fatehgarh Sahib three each and Jalandhar, Nawanshahr, Kapurthala and Barnala reported one new case each.

Punjab has reported 55 COVID-19 deaths. As per the bulletin, 2,232 patients have recovered and there are 518 active cases. Seven patients are on oxygen support and four are on ventilator support.

The maximum cases have been reported from Amritsar (515), followed by Jalandhar (312) and Ludhiana (277). Other districts out of the 22 to have touched the three figure mark are Gurdaspur (165), Tarn Taran (160), Patiala (142), Mohali (136), Hoshiarpur (135), Sangrur (120), Pathankot (113) and Nawanshahr (110). The least number of cases have been reported from Barnala district (28 cases).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd