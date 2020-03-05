85 test positive for swine flu in Meerut

Medical officers, however, say that the eight suffered from other diseases which was worsened by the flu. Medical officers, however, say that the eight suffered from other diseases which was worsened by the flu.

As many as 85 people have tested positive for swine flu in Meerut, of whom eight have died. Medical officers, however, say that the eight suffered from other diseases which was worsened by the flu.

“So far, 387 people have been examined, 85 of whom have tested positive (for swine flu). This figure includes about 20 PAC jawans, of whom half have been discharged. The first case came to us in January and it appears that since the patient had traveled, he could have brought the virus to the region. The people who died had other diseases which were worsened by swine flu,” said Meerut Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajkumar.

“The number of cases has risen since then but there is no need to panic since the administration is well equipped,” he said.

According to officials, some of the patients who died had low immunity, while one patient had meningitis. Swine flue was not a “causative” factor of the deaths, but merely aggravated the already present illnesses, officials said.

In the case of the security officials, initially one constable who was posted in a congested area approached the hospital with symptoms of swine flu. Subsequently, 11 other constables who had been posted together tested positive after exhibiting similar symptoms.

The medical officials have set up isolation wards in government hospitals and adequate equipment has been provided to private hospitals as well. As precautionary measure, the officials are isolating people with even symptoms to stop the disease from spreading.

The Meerut administration has set up an extensive awareness campaign to impart prevention information for both swine flu and coronavirus.

“We are carrying out a Sanchari programme which is a multi-departmental campaign against any flu-related disease. Asha and Anganwadi workers are telling people about simple things like washing hands, sanitisation, hygiene, among others. The people are being told about nature of symptoms and in what event they must approach hospitals,” said Anil Dhingra, the District Magistrate of Meerut.

According to officials, no case of coronavirus has surfaced in the district so far. Daily fumigation is also being carried out as part of preventive measures, an official said.

