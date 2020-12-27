scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 26, 2020
85 rainwater harvesting projects to start in drought-prone areas: UP Govt

The statement said the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is working to ensure availability of drinking water in such areas.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | December 27, 2020 12:04:47 am
Union Ministry of Rural Development, uttar pradesh irrigation projects, uttar pradesh rain water harvesting projects, uttar pradesh Government, indian express newsThe statement added that under the Centre’s scheme, water harvesting structures will be constructed in villages so that rainwater can be stored. (Representational)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced that it will start 85 new projects in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Rural Development to utilise rainwater for irrigational purposes.

“The state government is going to start 85 water harvesting projects in 4.5 lakh hectare of overcrowded and drought-prone areas, including 31 rainfed districts in 2021-22… Rainwater will be used for large-scale farming in the state,” said a statement issued by the government on Saturday.

“It is to be mentioned that the Prime Minister’s agricultural irrigation scheme and watershed scheme are being operated by the Ministry of Land Resources Development and Rural Development, Government of India. For its operation, a Watershed Cell Data Center (WCDC) at the district level and a water collection committee at the gram panchayat level have been formed,” said the statement.

The statement added that under the Centre’s scheme, water harvesting structures will be constructed in villages so that rainwater can be stored. “Skill development of over 5 lakh beneficiaries has been done,” added the statement.

The state government claimed that from the financial year 2009-10 to 2018-19, additional irrigation capacity was developed in an area of 53,978 hectares by constructing over 21,000 water harvesting structures, and the action plan for the financial year 2021-22 is ready.

