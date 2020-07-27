80,000 cases in July, Andhra orders Remdesivir doses

Hetero Pharma will deliver the first consignment of 15,000 doses this week while the remaining will be delivered over the next three weeks, according to officials. (File) Hetero Pharma will deliver the first consignment of 15,000 doses this week while the remaining will be delivered over the next three weeks, according to officials. (File)

With the number of critical Covid-19 patients and deaths from the infection in Andhra Pradesh rising sharply, along with a jump of over 80,000 in the overall number of cases this month, the state government has ordered 90,000 doses of anti-viral drug Remdesivir.

According to official data, 1041 deaths have been reported in the state so far — 707 of them from July 13 to 25. The case count in the state has gone up from 14,515 on June 30 to 96,298 as of July 26.

Hetero Pharma will deliver the first consignment of 15,000 doses this week while the remaining will be delivered over the next three weeks, according to officials.

Officials said Sunday that the state is now carrying out 50,000 tests per day. The focus of the testing is on high risk groups — the elderly, those with co-morbidities, industrial workers, and people working or living in confined spaces.

The number of deaths in the state crossed the 1,000 mark Sunday.

“Looking at the number of Covid-19 cases, at least 7-8 per cent will need critical care. The 90,000 doses we have ordered would be sufficient even if the number of positive cases touches 2 lakh. People in critical care need 5-7 doses — a cost of Rs 35,000 per course,” Health Minister A K Krishna Srinivas told The Indian Express.

On the rising number of cases, Srinivas said, “people need not worry about the high rate of positive patients as it reaches a peak and is bound to slide.”

