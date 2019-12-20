80 injured, dozens held as Mangaluru erupts in protest

Police lobbed tear gas and fired in the air against protesters after they gathered in large numbers and some of them began pelting stones at police personnel in the city centre. (File) Police lobbed tear gas and fired in the air against protesters after they gathered in large numbers and some of them began pelting stones at police personnel in the city centre. (File)

Over 80 people were reported injured and dozens arrested after the protest against the new citizenship law turned violent in Mangaluru with protesters pelting stones and torching vehicles.

The violence broke out when protesters were returning after attending the main protest against the new citizenship law, in defiance of prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144.

Police lobbed tear gas and fired in the air against protesters after they gathered in large numbers and some of them began pelting stones at police personnel in the city centre.

Local police officials said as many as 40 policemen were injured in the stone pelting, following which, police reportedly opened fire against the protesters.

Local leaders in Mangalore have accused the Congress MLA from Ullal, U T Khader, of triggering the violence with a statement he made on Wednesday.

Mohan Raj, the leader of a local Hindu organisation, has filed a complaint against Khader with Mangaluru Police.

On Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa also claimed that “people like Khader” were responsible for triggering the protests against the new citizenship law.

Protests were also held in several other areas in Karnataka on Thursday, including Bellary, Udupi and Kalaburagi although no incidents of violence were reported from anywhere other than Mangaluru.

Karnataka police authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Mangalore, Belagavi, Hubballi, Shivamogga, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Chikkaballapura for three days until Saturday evening.

