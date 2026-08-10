In a first, ‘Vande Mataram’ to be sung from Red Fort on 80th Independence Day

The move comes as a first in India's history

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 10, 2026 07:19 PM IST
Preparations and security arrangements underway at Red Fort for the 80th Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo) Preparations and security arrangements underway at Red Fort for the 80th Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
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The Red Fort will witness a new ceremonial sequence during India’s 80th Independence Day celebrations on August 15, with the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ set to be sung from the ramparts for the first time, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

Defence Secretary RK Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the ramparts, after which the National Song will be played while those present remain standing. The Prime Minister will then unfurl the national flag, followed by the National Anthem.

Also Read | Delhi Metro to tighten security ahead of Independence Day; Passengers advised to plan early

This year’s celebrations will also highlight ‘Yuva Shakti’, showcasing the achievements and contributions of India’s students and young citizens. Singh said the focus on youth was planned well before recent youth protests and was not a response to them. The celebrations will also feature examples of young Indian entrepreneurs and engineers working on areas including space technology and space-debris management.

Singh also confirmed that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has been invited to the Independence Day ceremony, with seating arrangements to follow the Table of Precedence.

(With inputs from ANI)

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