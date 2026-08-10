In a first, ‘Vande Mataram’ to be sung from Red Fort on 80th Independence Day

The Red Fort will witness a new ceremonial sequence during India’s 80th Independence Day celebrations on August 15, with the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ set to be sung from the ramparts for the first time, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

Defence Secretary RK Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the ramparts, after which the National Song will be played while those present remain standing. The Prime Minister will then unfurl the national flag, followed by the National Anthem.

#WATCH | Delhi: As part of the 80th Independence Day celebrations, for the first time ever, the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ would be sung from the ramparts of Red Fort Defence Secretary RK Singh says, “This is the first time we are doing it with that sequence. The sequence is… pic.twitter.com/Ugj7UwPBQs — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026

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This year’s celebrations will also highlight ‘Yuva Shakti’, showcasing the achievements and contributions of India’s students and young citizens. Singh said the focus on youth was planned well before recent youth protests and was not a response to them. The celebrations will also feature examples of young Indian entrepreneurs and engineers working on areas including space technology and space-debris management.

Singh also confirmed that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has been invited to the Independence Day ceremony, with seating arrangements to follow the Table of Precedence.

(With inputs from ANI)