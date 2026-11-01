8 trekkers stranded amid heavy snowfall, avalanche conditions in Kedartal

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Eight trekkers remain stranded at an altitude of around 4,000 metres near Kedartal in Uttarkashi district after heavy snowfall and avalanche conditions disrupted their return journey from Gangotri, according to a report by the District Emergency Operations Centre dated November 1.
Despite multiple search operations by the SDRF, NDRF and an aerial search team, the trekkers have not been traced so far.
According to the report, the Soul Seeker tracking agency informed authorities on October 30 that a trekking group had set out for Kedartal from Gangotri. During their return, eight members got stranded due to heavy snowfall/avalanche conditions, while four support staff members managed to return safely to Gangotri.
A five-member SDRF team searched up to Bhoj Kharak on October 31 but found no trace of the trekkers. A helicopter from UCADA also conducted an aerial search of Kedartal on the same day, but failed to locate them.
On November 1, a UCADA helicopter flew two NDRF personnel from Sahastradhara to Harsil, from where one of the four support staff members accompanied the aerial search operation.
The report stated: “As of the current time (1.30 PM) , the helicopter has conducted two rounds of aerial reconnaissance of the said location today, November 1, but no trekkers or any of their belongings have been spotted.”
The District Magistrate and Disaster Management Officer are monitoring the operation from the Emergency Operations Centre. Personnel from the Gangotri National Park, police, Army, medical and revenue departments have also been deployed at the Harsil helipad.
The search operation is ongoing.