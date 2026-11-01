8 trekkers stranded amid heavy snowfall, avalanche conditions in Kedartal

Eight trekkers remain stranded at an altitude of around 4,000 metres near Kedartal in Uttarkashi district after heavy snowfall and avalanche conditions disrupted their return journey from Gangotri, according to a report by the District Emergency Operations Centre dated November 1.

Despite multiple search operations by the SDRF, NDRF and an aerial search team, the trekkers have not been traced so far.

According to the report, the Soul Seeker tracking agency informed authorities on October 30 that a trekking group had set out for Kedartal from Gangotri. During their return, eight members got stranded due to heavy snowfall/avalanche conditions, while four support staff members managed to return safely to Gangotri.