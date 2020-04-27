8 patients from Jawaharpur have recovered

The district has recorded 63 coronavirus cases so far, of which two deaths were reported while 22 patients have recovered. (Representational Photo) The district has recorded 63 coronavirus cases so far, of which two deaths were reported while 22 patients have recovered. (Representational Photo)

EIGHT MORE coronavirus patients, who were admitted in the ‘Covid Care Centre’ at Gyan Sagar Hospital near Banur, were declared as recovered on Sunday.

All these recovered patients hail from Jawaharpur village near Derabassi, which has witnessed highest number of cases in the district so far. The total number of recovered patients has reached 22 in the district.

The latest patients to recover include an infant and an 80-year-old woman. As many as 13 patients from Jawaharpur have recovered.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the eight patients who have recovered will not be sent home as of now and will be quarantined for 14 days as a precautionary measure at a centre in sector 70. Five patients belonging to Jawaharpur who had recovered on April 21 are currently staying at the centre. All these persons will be sent home only after the quarantine period of 14 days is completed. Dr Singh said the remaining patients are undergoing treatment at Gian Sagar Hospital and their condition is stable.

