8 Maoists surrender in Jharkhand, will be rehabilitated, say police

Eight members of the proscribed CPI (Maoist), including three women, who were facing multiple cases surrendered before security forces in Ranchi on Wednesday, police said, adding that all those who joined the mainstream are between 18 and 22 years of age, police said.

Police identified them as 21-year-old Jairam Bodra (21) who has 11 cases against him; Sarita alias Mungli, 20, who is named in six cases; Somvari Kumari, 21, with two cases pending; Martam Angaria, 21, named in five cases; Tungir Purty, 18, facing one case; Patar Koda, 18, named in two cases; and a couple, Kusnu Sirka, 22, and Sanju Purty, 19.

Police said the accused were facing charges of murder, rioting, attempt to murder, besides cases registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

IG (Operations) Amol Homkar said: “The Jharkhand government has vowed to make the state free of Naxalites… surrender and rehabilitation policy is having a positive impact. The Naxals are surrendering due to the CPI(Maoist)’s internal oppression, environment of fear, and increased police raids. In this scenario, eight persons, including three women members of CPI(Maoist), who worked directly under the Central Committee member Misir Besra, surrendered on Wednesday.”

He said those who surrendered during the day will be given facilities for their rehabilitation provided under a government scheme to bring Maoists into the mainstream of the society. They will be given vocational training under the policy.

Homkar added that in 2022, Jharkhand Police arrested 36 operatives of the CPI (Maoist) and other splinter groups. “Last year 12 members of CPI(Maoist) and splinter groups surrendered and 11 were killed in encounters and 36 were arrested,” he said, adding that 625kg of explosives, 186 arms, 997 IEDs, and Rs 1 crore in cash were seized during multiple raids and encounters.

Police said several security camps have been set up in various parts of Jharkhand. According to the data released by the police, a total of 44 security camps are operational: 11 in Tri-Junction area, 11 in Saranda-Kolhan, nine in Budhapahad, six in Parasnath, four in Chatra-Gaya border, one in Teenkoniya-Patmada Bengal border and two in Podahat forests.